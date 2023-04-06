Operational Updates for Fort Myers Beach and Pine Island Disaster Recovery Centers

Disaster Recovery Centers in on Pine Island and Fort Myers Beach are making operational adjustments.

The Pine Island Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will continue normal hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday except Sunday before discontinuing operation after Thursday, April 13.

The nearest DRC will then be at Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral. FEMA and SBA hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The DRC at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach, will also discontinue operation after Thursday, April 13.

Fort Myers Beach residents can visit the DRC/Multi-Agency Resource Center at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers.

State agency hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information visit www.leegov.com/storm.

