More Disaster Recovery Centers to close this week

More Disaster Recovery Centers that opened in the wake of Hurricane Ian are closing this week.

The FEMA DRC at 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte will be closing April 13, while the DRC at the Tringali Park recreation center in Englewood will remain open.

Another DRC closing on April 13 is the one on Fort Myers Beach. Here’s Tauheeda Mateen of the Small Business Administration:

“The Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers Beach will be closing permanently on April 13, at the close of business, which is 6 PM. That Disaster Recovery Center will open at 9am that morning, and at 6pm, it will be the last day that the Disaster Recovery Center will be open,” said Mateen.

But this doesn’t mean that help won’t be available.

“Those applicants who are still needing in-person help, they can find the nearest Disaster Recovery Center to them by going to fema.gov and typing in ‘DRC locator.’ It will pull up a list of open disaster recovery centers in Florida. And some of those are still local to the area,” said Mateen.

If you have been approved for an SBA loan, please keep in touch with your case manager or loan officer.

For help with an SBA application, call 800-659-2955 or email Disastercustomerservice@SBA.gov

For information about Charlotte County Emergency Management, go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.