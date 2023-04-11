Lee County Recovery Task Force schedules town hall meetings

The Lee County Recovery Task Force will host a series of 16 town hall meetings from April 19 through May 11 giving our residents, leaders, and businesses throughout our community an opportunity to learn about the work of the Recovery Task Force and provide input on what is needed to repair and rebuild more resilient to future hazards the area may face.

One of the goals of ResilientLee, the public-facing aspect of the Lee County Recovery Task Force, is community engagement. Beginning April 19, the Recovery Task Force will host a series of two-hour countywide town hall meetings to engage residents and include facilitated discussions to encourage public involvement in the recovery-planning process.

Meeting dates and times will vary to encourage participation and increase accessibility. There will be 14 in-person town hall meetings, one virtual town hall offered in English, one virtual town hall offered in Spanish, and five additional in-person town halls with Spanish-language options.

The schedule, location details and more information can be found at www.resilientlee.com. Residents can also follow on Facebook @ResilientLeeFL, Twitter @ResilientLee, and Instagram @ ResilientLee_FL.

Background on the Lee County Recovery Task Force: The Recovery Task Force, led by Commissioner Kevin Ruane, was created as an advisory committee to the Lee Board of County Commissioners in response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall September 28, 2022. The task force consists of 13 leaders from across the county, including mayors of municipal jurisdictions within Lee County, as well as representatives from the school district, fire, law enforcement and other public agencies. Using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Disaster Recovery Framework (NDRF), the Recovery Task Force consists of eight branches that bring together public, private, and non-profit sector subject matter experts.

For accessibility: To request an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a reasonable modification to participate, contact, info@resilientlee.com or Florida Relay Service 711. Accommodation(s) will be provided at no cost to the requestor. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.