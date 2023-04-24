Curbside hurricane debris collection complete for unincorporated areas of Lee

The debris collection process for Hurricane Ian has concluded in Lee County and residents have been directed to place their waste curbside in compliance with regular weekly standard waste-collection procedures.

Lee County Solid Waste reminds contractors that they are responsible for the proper disposal of their own waste. This includes debris and materials generated as part of their work activities.

It is important to note that waste generated by contractors is not eligible for disaster-debris collection. Waste and debris generated by contractors and left on public property creates safety hazards for pedestrians, motorists and emergency responders. Any waste left behind by contractors on public property will be considered illegal dumping, and the contractors will be held liable for any associated fines or penalties. All contractors are strongly urged to dispose of their waste in a responsible and lawful manner.

Residents with existing Florida Division of Emergency Management collection applications should continue to work with their representatives.

Residents who have extensive bulky or vegetative debris can take advantage of the unlimited weekly solid waste collection by placing remaining debris in compliance for regular curbside collection.

Vegetative waste

The first 50 pounds of palm fronds can be neatly stacked, and the remaining branches or fronds tied into bundles 6 feet or shorter in length and 50 pounds or less per bundle. Loose vegetative waste can be placed in a container weighing 50 pounds or less per container with a weather-tight lid and handles, or paper lawn and leaf bags.

Bulky waste

Residents can set bulky waste such as furniture and appliances curbside next to the regular garbage.

If the item will not fit in the regular truck or needs a separate collection, the hauler will schedule a different truck to come out within three business days.

Construction and Demolition waste

If the project does not require a permit, place the material in containers with curbside garbage, up to 2 cubic yards per week and 50 pounds per container if collection is not automated. Cut carpet down to 6-foot lengths and roll it up in sections weighing 50 pounds or less. If the project does require a permit, it may be subject to mandatory recycling regulations. Residents and businesses can find further information at www.leegov.com/solidwaste/business/recycling/constructiondebris.

General residential Solid Waste information is available at www.leegov.com/solidwaste/residential or by calling 239-533-8000.

