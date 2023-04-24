State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers switching to Community Recovery Centers

The State/FEMA will be transitioning the leadership of the four remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida to county or local jurisdiction. Going forward, they will be called Community Recovery Centers.

Lakes Library, 15290 Bass Road in Fort Myers

Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral

Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N. Access Road in Englewood

Hardee County Library, 315 N. 6th Ave, in Wauchula

The hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays.

The purpose of the Community Recovery Center is to encourage and support a localized, community-based approach to disaster recovery. The center will promote the ability of the community to tailor recovery programs, resources, and services to its population’s unmet needs.

Survivors with questions about FEMA assistance can go online to disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages.

For the latest information on Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

