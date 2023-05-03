Lee County to reopen Lakes Regional Library on Saturday

Lakes Regional Library will reopen to the public on Saturday.

The library, 15290 Bass Road, had been used solely as a Disaster Recovery Center since shortly after Hurricane Ian hit the area last fall. Now library staff will co-locate with FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other disaster-related services at the site.

This 38,000-square-foot library offers more than 100,000 books, DVDs, magazines and other materials in dedicated spaces for adult, teens and children along with more than 50 public computers, wi-fi, scanning, and on-site and mobile printing options. New library cards and renewals are available with valid ID.

Requested items may be picked up inside the library during operating hours or using curbside holds pickup. The outside, drive-up book return is open.

Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Curbside service is available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Resources for residents and business impacted by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022, will remain available at the Lakes Regional Library site as a designated Community Recovery Center. CRC hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The library meeting room, immediately inside the library entrance, will be used for FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other programs and services. Catholic Charities, serving as a Lee County partner in local recovery resources, will be set up in the library’s conference and study rooms (CRC) later this month. Check www.leegov.com/hurricane/storm/available-resources for hours and updates.

The Lee County Library System, founded in 1964, has 13 branches to serve Lee County residents. For more information about library services and programs offered, visit www.leelibrary.net or call 239-479-4636.

