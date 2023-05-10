© 2023 WGCU News
Hurricane Recovery

Habitat for Humanity, FEMA partner on housing for Ian victims

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT
Gary H. Griffin, CEO at B & I Contractors, Inc., helped bless the land. Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties has partnered with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on a land-lease agreement to provide property for temporary housing in the Heritage Heights neighborhood for families displaced due to Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning the group held a land blessing.

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties hosted a land dedication ceremony Tuesday morning at the launch of a collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide temporary housing for families who remain displaced due to Hurricane Ian.

The partnership is via a land-lease agreement allowing FEMA to provide and maintain temporary housing on Habitat’s undeveloped property in the Heritage Heights area of Lee County until families can safely return home.

The site will include a separate road to access housing units for more than 50 families, enclosed by a privacy fence.

As of this month, FEMA reported more than 1,150 households have received assistance through multiple temporary housing options, with more than half residing in Lee County. Of those needing FEMA housing, 66% are homeowners who suffered the loss or significant damage to their homes, and the remaining 34% are renters.

As a faith-based housing ministry, Habitat’s looks to work alongside the homeowners through hurricane recovery home repairs and renters by offering a path to affordable homeownership.

