Resiliency Roundup offers mental health aid to Hurricane Ian survivors

For many Fort Myers Beach residents whose homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian, it’s hard to believe that June 1st brings the beginning of another hurricane season already. Many are still struggling, still lacking a permanent place to live, waiting for insurance money, and grappling with the damage to their mental health that arrived with the 150-mile-an-hour winds last September 28.

Corri Francisco was a 30-year resident of Fort Myers Beach. She went to a neighbor’s house for the storm.

“We stayed on my street. I didn’t really think it was going to be a big deal. I left my purse at my house. I figured I would be back in a few hours,” Francisco said.

The Resiliency Round Up aimed to help on Fort Myers Beach

She watched in horror as her neighbor’s houses floated by. Her home survived, but she was a renter, and the owners sold. She has yet to find permanent housing back on the island.

Susan Carter, also a 30-year resident, lost her Fort Myers Beach home in the storm, just two months after her husband died. Her mental state is up and down, she says.

“Some days I’m the windshield and some days I’m the bug,” said Carter.

But she continues to teach yoga on Zoom because having to show up for her students helps her feel better.

“That’s what’s going to get us through, is being of service. Because you forget thinking about yourself all the time,” Carter said.

The ravages of Hurricane Ian have taken a toll on the psyches of residents. Research shows that people who come through a natural disaster such as a hurricane frequently develop some sort of mental distress, including PTSD, depression, anxiety, trouble sleeping, and a desire to isolate. Among the deaths from Hurricane Ian, official Lee County sources count at least 4 suicides, all of whom were people over 65.

This week, Park Royal Hospital in Fort Myers, along with other service providers, sponsored a Resiliency Roundup, to help residents gain access to the myriad mental health resources available to them.

More than 20 care providers were at the roundup, which was held at the Diamondhead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach.

Among them were SalusCare, a mental health and substance abuse care provider, which closed after Hurricane Ian but officially reopened in mid-May. FMB Strong is a nonprofit that hosts a food pantry and distributes other supplies. Children’s Advocacy Center helps children exposed to abuse or neglect and one of several therapy dogs at the event was padding around their table. Therapy horses–-from HorsePower For Healing in Punta Gorda–-stood outside the hotel, ready to soothe.

Many of the services are offered for free or on a sliding scale.

Fort Myers Beach resident Deb Dill is back in her home and grateful. She explains why she came to the roundup.

“ I just thought that whenever new resources are offered in the community, we need to continue to support it,” said Dill. “You never know when you walk into something like this, where you’re going to find the right person that’s going to do something to help your journey move along.”

Park Royal staff hopes to take the Resiliency Roundup on the road to help all the hardest hit areas of Lee County. In the meantime, the service providers are available for anyone who needs help.

If you need help or have a loved one who does, contact any of the providers named here, or call the United Way’s 211 line for local resources. The nationwide suicide crisis line is available by calling 988.

