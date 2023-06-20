Emergency beach berm project on South Marco Beach nearly done

The Emergency Beach Berm Project on South Marco Beach is in the process of wrapping up and is expected to be completed later this week.

The last truck load of sand needed for this portion of the Emergency Beach Berm was delivered to South Marco Beach Monday afternoon.

Crews began construction of the Emergency Beach Berm Project in early April of this year. The berm is needed to replace the dunes destroyed when Hurricane Ian struck on Sept. 28, 2022. The dunes are a first defense against wave action and storm surge for upland structures (residences and other buildings just beyond the beach).

The project was divided into two segments and two separate contractors were hired to facilitate quicker completion.

Reach A is the segment within the City of Naples limits that was constructed by county contractor Phillips and Jordan, Inc.



Reach B, handled by Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc., extends from the northern limits of Collier County at Barefoot Beach, and includes Vanderbilt Beach, Pelican Bay Beach and the beach along South Marco Island (see diagrams at end of this release).

Crews completed work on most of Reach A in May. The work on Port Royal Beach was suspended until remaining easements are acquired to access the beach. The county may try to complete that portion in November after sea turtle nesting season ends.

Approximately 390,000 tons of sand have been placed on beaches in Reach A and Reach B.

County staff and crews worked diligently to ensure that beachgoers, crews, sea turtles and all creatures are safe and out of harm’s way during the project. During sea turtle nesting season (officially began on May 1) extra precautions have been taken to protect their nests.

Money for the approximately $20 million project has been allocated from Tourist Development Tax funds; it is anticipated that FEMA and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will provide reimbursement for the expenditure.

