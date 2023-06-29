Lover's Key State Park reopened for limited day-use activities

Lovers Key State Park reopened Wednesday but only for limited day-use activities with electricity or drinking water not yet available.

The park is located between Fort Myers Beach and Big Hickory Island at 8700 Estero Blvd.

Tram services will operate from 8 a.m. to sunset and will transport visitors to within 800 feet of the beach.

Paddling equipment will be available for rent through the concession.

The gift shop has cold water, beverages and some merchandise.

Riley Hazel / Beach dunes stand in Lovers Key State Park before Hurricane in September 2022.

The Discovery Center and boat ramp are closed.

Visitors are asked to adhere to all posted signs and avoid closed areas.

