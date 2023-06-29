© 2023 WGCU News
Hurricane Recovery

Lover's Key State Park reopened for limited day-use activities

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 29, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT
Lovers Key Beach damage
Tom James/Pelican Media
/
Lovers Key Beach damage

Lovers Key State Park reopened Wednesday but only for limited day-use activities with electricity or drinking water not yet available.

The park is located between Fort Myers Beach and Big Hickory Island at 8700 Estero Blvd.

Tram services will operate from 8 a.m. to sunset and will transport visitors to within 800 feet of the beach.

Paddling equipment will be available for rent through the concession.

The gift shop has cold water, beverages and some merchandise.

The Discovery Center and boat ramp are closed.

Visitors are asked to adhere to all posted signs and avoid closed areas.

