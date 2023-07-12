Re-entry passes for Fort Myers Beach ready at interim town hall

Fort Myers Beach has revised its hurricane re-entry pass process and the passes are now available.

Those looking to obtain the passes need to visit the temporary Town Hall complex at 2545 Estero Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One form of identification that confirms status as a resident, property owner, or business owner is required before a pass can be issued. Identification can include driver’s license (if it shows a beach address), utility bill, deed, rental agreement, mortgage statement, or tax records.

If you are out of town, email hurricane@fmbgov.com with pictures or files of the document that shows eligibility. Please include the address for mailing passes.

Anyone who lives in-town, owns property in-town, or owns or manages a business in-town is eligible to receive two hurricane re-entry passes. Everyone who is eligible must secure new passes as prior year passes will not be honored.

Hurricane Ian provided experience to guide this revised process, as did personnel from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, and the Town who were involved in responding to Ian and its aftermath.

Depending on the severity of future storms, access to the Island will be closed for at least 48 hours (or longer) after the storm ends so that benchmarks can be determined. Even those with hurricane re-entry passes will not have access until the various agencies involved have worked through the above benchmarks.

Information will be posted on various social media sites and shared with local media. It is highly encouraged that pass holders connect now to multiple sources that will share information including the town, LCSO, FMBFD, and Lee County.

Questions can be emailed to hurricane@fmbgov.com.

First and foremost, the Island must be safe and secure for residents and property owners to return; Immediately after a storm ends, several emergency management organizations including the Town, LCSO, FMBFD determine this.

Benchmarks for access post-storms



Activation of emergency operations must be complete. This involves the Town, FMBFD, LCSO, and other local, county, state and federal agencies.



Assess and mitigate findings throughout the entire island from the ground;



Assess and mitigate findings over the entire island from the air;



Search and rescue and/or recovery;



Secure hazards such as electricity, gas leaks, road washouts, water lines, unstable structures threatening public right of ways, and bridges;



Debris assessment and management;



Clearing and fixing roads, determining threats to traffic patterns;



Set up and determine how best to manage perimeter control.

