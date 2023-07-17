Active construction zone for new Big Carlos Pass Bridge means fishing to be restricted for safety

Construction activities have started on the new Big Carlos Pass Bridge, and the existing bridge will be closed to fishing beginning July 23 to ensure safety as Lee County’s contractor begins working in the pass later this month driving pile for the new bridge.

The contractor, Superior Construction, will be installing signs this week to notify the public of this change.

The new bridge will replace the existing drawbridge over Big Carlos Pass with a fixed-span bridge that will provide a vertical navigation clearance of 60 feet. The new bridge will be constructed on the Gulf side of the existing bridge, and will include:

one travel lane in each direction;

bicycle lanes;

6-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard;

and a 10-foot-wide shared use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard.

A parking area with access to the Lovers Key State Park and a fishing pier will be included on the southeast side of the bridge. The project also includes relocation of existing infrastructure for Lee County Utilities and Bonita Springs Utilities. The construction contract also includes creation of an offshore artificial reef using the materials from the old bridge.

Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone and follow posted speed limit signs as the speed limit has been reduced. The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2026. Project cost is $90.8 million.

For more information about the project, visit https://bigcarlosbridgeproject.com/. For more information about the Lee County Department of Transportation, visit www.leegov.com/dot.

For other fishing opportunities and other outdoor recreation, check out Lee County Parks & Recreation’s Hurricane Ian Progress Map to verify which county parks and beaches are open.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.