State Hurricane Ian debris removal contractor to return in area briefly

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
The state contractor for removal of debris from Hurricane Ian will be back in the area briefly and once again utilizing Ponce Park for offloading.

It is anticipated the work will take up to one week beginning July 27, but there should be no inconvenience for boaters or residents wishing to use the park and the boat ramp.

Anyone with questions should contact the Public Works Department at (941) 575-5050 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon. through Fri.

