Collier County programs to aid residents with damage from Ian

Collier County is offering insurance deductible, roof replacement and rental assistance to residents whose housing was damaged by Hurricane Ian, or who suffered direct financial impacts.

Collier residents who require assistance with their homeowner’s insurance deductible may qualify for up to $20,000 in grants if:



The applicant has a primary residence in Collier County that has experienced damage as a result of Hurricane Ian.



The applicant meets income limits up to 120% of the area median income (AMI) listed on the chart at the bottom of the page.



Residential value, according to the Collier County Appraiser, does not exceed $458,634.60.

Collier residents who need to replace their roof may qualify for a deferred, interest-free loan up to $50,000 if:



The applicant has a primary residence in Collier County that has experienced damage as a result of Hurricane Ian.



The applicant has owned the home for at least 12 months.



The applicant’s mortgage is current, with no more than one past due payment in the past 12 months.



The applicant meets income limits up to 120% of the area median income (AMI) listed on the chart at the bottom of the page.



The applicant owns a home that isn’t a mobile or manufactured home.



The applicant can provide proof of their mortgage or deed, as well as legal residency or citizenship status and income.



Residential value, according to the Collier County Appraiser, does not exceed $458,634.60.

Application forms for the roof replacement loans must be picked up at the Collier County Community and Human Services Division located at the Collier County Government Complex, 3339 Tamiami Trail East, Building H, Suite 211 in Naples.

Collier residents who have faced a direct financial impact from Hurricane Ian and need assistance with rent or other rental housing expenses may qualify for a grant of up to $20,000 if:

The applicant is a current Collier County resident and was at the time of the hurricane.



The applicant meets income limits up to 120% of the area median income (AMI) listed on the chart at the bottom of the page.



The applicant isn’t receiving FEMA Temporary Shelter Assistance.



The applicant can demonstrate a financial consequence from Hurricane Ian such as:

The applicant was a homeowner whose residence was damaged and is now renting. The applicant’s car was ruined, requiring purchase of a new or used vehicle which is resulting in financial hardship to pay rent. The applicant’s employer or place of employment was destroyed or other job loss was incurred due to Hurricane Ian and has resulted in financial hardship paying rent. WGCU / Collier County



To qualify for each program, applicants must meet income limits of up to 120% of the area median income, and have a primary residence in Collier County. Priority for the roof replacement and rental assistance programs will be given to applicants with incomes below 50% of the area median income, and/or households with special needs.

Funding for the program is on a first-apply, first-qualify basis.

All three programs are funded in part by the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP).

Applications can be filled out at CollierCountyHousing.com. For assistance with applications or more information, call the Collier County Community and Human Services office at 239-252-CARE (2273) or dial 311.

