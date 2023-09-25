Events planned to 'remember' Hurricane Ian hitting SWFL

Sanibel

Thursday, September 28

7 a.m.

City of Sanibel ‘Hurricane Ian Sunrise Remembrance’, Lighthouse Beach Park, Gulfside,153 Periwinkle Way; Click Here for event information

3 p.m.

St. Michael’s ‘Community Service of Hope’, The Gathering Place at St. Michael’s, 2304 Periwinkle Way (rear entrance off of Dunlop Road); Click Here for event information

6 p.m.

Sanibel Community Church ‘Hurricane Anniversary Service’, Sanibel Community Church,1740 Periwinkle Way; Click Here for event information

Saturday, September 30

2 – 5 p.m.

Sanibel Community House ‘Community Reunited’; The Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way; Click Here for event information

Charlotte County

CC-TV, Charlotte County’s local government access channel, has premiered a nine-minute video titled, “Remembering Hurricane Ian.” The video can be viewed on the county’s YouTube page. Visit https://tinyurl.com/RememberingIan. The video will also be played on CC-TV, Comcast channel 20 intermittently throughout the coming months.

The video, produced by Emmy Award-winning Television Production Specialist Tom Lloyd, depicts footage of the hurricane, storm damage, relief efforts and interviews with government officials and local residents.

WGCU

AFTER IAN: WGCU special/Thursday, September 28, 8 pm on WGCU PBS

Braun, Michael

From the economy to the environment, and from the community's mutual support to the personal struggles in the recovery process, WGCU offers a unique perspective on how certain individuals coped during and after Hurricane Ian. Join WGCU hosts Sandra Viktorova and Bryant Monteilh, along with the entire WGCU news team, in this commemorative special.



Lee County

Thursday, Sept. 28/Video Series

Nearly one year ago, Hurricane Ian devastated Lee County, and the area continues to recover from the destruction of the storm. there has been a lot of progress, but there is still a long way to go.

Lee County is offering a six-episode video series lasting through Thursday, Sept. 28, the anniversary of Hurricane Ian's landfall. You will hear county staff reflect on their experiences during the storm and their work with partners and the community as we make a comeback. Follow us on YouTube or Facebook to watch the series.

