Communities impacted by Hurricane Ian awarded $338M

A number of Lee County communities and districts impacted by Hurricane Ian were given a share of $338 million in state funding Thursday to support long-term recovery efforts and resiliency.

The funds will be used to assist with ongoing hurricane repairs and recovery efforts for schools, sheriff’s offices, fire stations, parks and recreation centers, roads, wastewater treatment plants, beach renourishment, and will assist local governments with loss of revenue since the storm.

Funding highlights include:



$14 Million to Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District

$600,000 to the City of Fort Myers

$4.3 Million to Lee Memorial Health Systems

$51 Million to Lee County School Board

$8 Million to Sanibel Fire and Rescue District

$28 Million to the City of Sanibel

$51 Million to the City of Cape Coral

$1 Million to Captiva Erosion Prevention District

$350,000 to Captiva Fire Control District

The Hurricane Recovery Program was established in the Framework for Freedom Budget to assist with gaps in hurricane repairs and recovery efforts to schools, sheriff’s offices, fire stations, parks and recreation centers, roads, wastewater treatment plants, beach renourishment, and much more. Funds can also be requested to assist with loss of revenue due to the impacts of these storms.

Funding to help with Ian recovery from other sources to date includes federal support totaling $8.69 billion:



FEMA provided $1.13 billion in grants to more than 386,000 households in 26 counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved $1.94 billion in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

The National Flood Insurance Program paid $4.38 billion for more than 47,300 claims filed.

FEMA obligated more than $1.26 billion to reimburse state and local applicants for emergency response, debris removal and repair or replacement of public facilities.

