Fort Myers Beach remembers lives lost and Ian's fury, eyes recovery

A remembrance of lives lost, heartbreaking devastation and a look at the road to recovery was the focus of a one-year-later Hurricane Ian anniversary observance Thursday on Fort Myers Beach.

Along with the remembrance, Town officials also unveiled a new clock on Times Square in the Downtown District to replace the one Ian washed away on Swept. 28, 2022.

1 of 5 — processed-EAC9D3BA-FEAB-4099-9286-459EB830C905-F35901C6-56D0-4129-985E-50D0BAD5F8C6.jpeg A remembrance of lives lost and the ongoing road to recovery was the focus of a one-year-later Hurricane Ian anniversary observance Thursday on Fort Myers Beach. Thomas James / WGCU 2 of 5 — processed-7C8BC14C-D0B3-46A2-841B-A828033D84DE-7D2319A0-05CF-4D94-9AE1-2671E4A4B141.jpeg A remembrance of lives lost and the ongoing road to recovery was the focus of a one-year-later Hurricane Ian anniversary observance Thursday on Fort Myers Beach. Thomas James / WGCU 3 of 5 — processed-058A6EE6-0787-41CF-9B21-81CBA5E55E24-616EDB25-C726-4E23-934E-C7CBEE125B4E.jpeg A remembrance of lives lost and the ongoing road to recovery was the focus of a one-year-later Hurricane Ian anniversary observance Thursday on Fort Myers Beach. Thomas James / WGCU 4 of 5 — processed-144E7333-C93E-47F3-8C3B-9B65A7FCE05F-0A55380A-5ED1-4449-8BB3-86CEC9D8FCC1.jpeg A remembrance of lives lost and the ongoing road to recovery was the focus of a one-year-later Hurricane Ian anniversary observance Thursday on Fort Myers Beach. Thomas James / WGCU 5 of 5 — processed-98A5AE44-7A47-4683-86EB-96DBA3F79817-09D61067-A02D-4622-BA75-D14CAD80A42E.jpeg A remembrance of lives lost and the ongoing road to recovery was the focus of a one-year-later Hurricane Ian anniversary observance Thursday on Fort Myers Beach. Thomas James / WGCU

The clock was actually installed on Sept. 14 and remained covered until the Thursday dedication ceremony.

“The new clock was donated to the Town by George and Linda Merschma,” said Town Manager Andy Hyatt. “The previous Times Square clock was an icon for residents and visitors alike on Fort Myers Beach for years. The Town is especially grateful to the Merschman’s for restoring a new version of this much-loved clock.”

Verdin of Cincinnati, Ohio, built the original clock and the new clock.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.