Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams to canvass Charlotte Co.

Four FEMA Disaster Assistance Teams are canvassing areas of Charlotte County impacted by Hurricane Idalia to assist residents with information and registering for individual assistance.

FEMA employees will always have an official identification badge and you should always ask to see ID.

An Oct. 2 amendment to the Hurricane Idalia major disaster declaration added Charlotte County to the event which means county residents are now eligible to FEMA for individual assistance and debris removal.

The deadline to apply for individual assistance is Oct. 30.

There are several ways to apply:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov; Using the FEMA App for mobile devices; or by calling FEMA toll-free 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages.

