FEMA home inspections underway for damage from Hurricane Idalia

If you applied for FEMA assistance, FEMA inspectors may contact you to schedule a home inspection.

A FEMA inspection determines whether a home is safe, sanitary, functional and accessible.

There are many factors that determine whether an applicant is eligible for assistance- including whether the home is structurally sound, does everything function properly, is the inside of the home habitable and structurally sound, can the home be used for its intended purpose and is there a safe access to and from the home.

There is no charge for a FEMA inspection. The inspector will arrive with a FEMA photo ID as well as your application number. The phone call may come from an unidentified phone number- so be aware of that.

Applicants can have friends or relatives act on their behalf if they are unable to meet with the FEMA inspector themselves. A written and signed request is required for the third party to act on their behalf.

If you are contacted by a FEMA home inspector but did not apply- please inform the inspector that you do not need assistance and notify FEMA about the mistake by contacting the Helpline at 800-621-3362, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

If you need accommodation for a language or a disability, call 800-621-3362 in advance of the inspection and let FEMA know of your needs.

