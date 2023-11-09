Mobile Disaster Recovery Center making a stop in Charlotte County

A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will stop in Charlotte County Friday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. then Saturday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center will be parked at Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte.

Additional stops will be announced as they are confirmed.

There are other centers open in the area impacted by Hurricane Idalia. You do not have to go to a center in your county; you can visit any open center.

To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 29, 2023.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply. Survivors can apply by calling 800-621-3362, going online to disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. In honor of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 10, FEMA’s helpline will have reduced hours. The schedule for that day will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

