Sanibel Causeway restoration crews to resume lane closures

As a part of the emergency restoration efforts on the Sanibel Causeway, Florida Department of Transportation crews will resume lane closures on segments of the causeway this weekend.

The work being continued is on McGregor Boulevard and the causeway from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island. The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access, including from the water.

From 7 p.m. November 17 through 6 a.m. on November 20, motorists should expect one lane open to two-way travel during all hours. Flaggers are scheduled to assist drivers as crews work around the clock to restore the causeway bridge approaches.

Motorists should plan for traffic delays and allow additional travel time on all weekends in November and December.

From the hours of 6:30 – 11 a.m., motorists leaving Sanibel should expect eastbound McGregor to be reduced to one lane from just east of the toll plaza to Port Comfort. This closed lane will be used as a dedicated lane for concrete delivery trucks arriving to the project. Concrete trucks will be escorted by FHP when using this lane.

During this time, motorists traveling to Sanibel should expect FHP to intermittently stop traffic to allow concrete trucks to cross westbound travel lanes to reach the staging area.

Beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., motorists traveling westbound to Sanibel on McGregor should expect segments of the outside through lane from Port Comfort to the toll plaza to be closed for crews to install guardrail.

Beginning at 7 a.m., motorists traveling westbound to Sanibel on McGregor should expect segments of the turn lane to Punta Rassa to be closed to traffic for crews to install guardrail. Motorist can continue to turn right to Punta Rassa.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on November 20 continuing through 6 p.m. on November 22, motorists traveling eastbound from Punta Rassa to McGregor should expect periodic flagging operations to allow crews to install guardrail.

Motorists should be aware that through November, portions of the travel lanes near the bridges on the causeway will be narrowed to 10 feet with a one-foot shoulder and barrier wall on each side. Oversized loads will only be permitted during the nighttime/overnight hours with this restriction.

Through the end of the year, motorists should expect isolated flagging operations, an uneven road surface, periodic shoulder closures, workers and equipment close to the road, and numerous dump trucks entering and exiting Punta Rassa to deliver project supplies.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island, and some travel may be slower than usual. Bicyclists are encouraged to utilize another mode of transportation to travel the causeway and pedestrians are not permitted on the causeway. Expect shoulder closures throughout the project.

