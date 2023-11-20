Online survey available Nov. 27 on ResilientLee recovery plan

The Lee County Recovery Task Force (RTF) is launching an online survey starting the week of Nov. 27 for public engagement to provide residents an opportunity to review and comment on draft Initiative Profiles for the ResilientLee Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The draft Initiative Profiles will be published atwww.resilientlee.com and will remain available for comment for two weeks.

The Initiatives describe potential actions to enhance long-term recovery and resiliency following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022. The Initiatives were developed in response to input collected via community feedback surveys and town hall meetings hosted last spring.

Launched in February 2023, the RTF was established to serve as an advisory committee to the Lee Board of County Commissioners to inform the region’s Hurricane Ian response and recovery.

The RTF comprises 13 leaders from across the county, including mayors of affected municipal jurisdictions, senior representatives from the school district, public safety entities and other public agencies. Like the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Disaster Recovery Framework, the RTF consists of eight branches that bring together public, private and nonprofit sector subject matter experts to support key areas of recovery.

The primary objective of the RTF is to develop the ResilientLee Recovery and Resilience Plan to serve as a roadmap for county commissioners to implement recovery measures throughout the region. The Plan will identify proven as well as proposed new innovative and resilient solutions to community challenges aligning resources, partners and priorities. Upon completion, the ResilientLee Recovery and Resilience Plan will be presented to the BoCC for final consideration at a regularly scheduled Board meeting in February 2024.

