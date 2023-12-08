© 2023 WGCU News
FDOT placing an emphasis on resiliency with repairs being made in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST
FDOT Southwest Florida reports work is progressing in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area on damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Work is progressing on repaiors to the Matlacha Pass BRidge area on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

An update from FDOT Southwest Florida said a permanent sheet pile wall has been installed on the north and south side of the causeway.

The contractor is also completing the concrete cap on the north side while members of the crew work on trench drains on the shoulders west of the bridge.

To maintain safety, motorists should find alternate parking locations outside of the construction zone.

Tags
Hurricane Recovery Hurricane IanWGCU NewsMatlacha PassMatlacha
WGCU Staff
