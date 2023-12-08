FDOT placing an emphasis on resiliency with repairs being made in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area

Work is progressing on repaiors to the Matlacha Pass BRidge area on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

An update from FDOT Southwest Florida said a permanent sheet pile wall has been installed on the north and south side of the causeway.

1 of 5 — Matlacha Dec 23 D.jpg FDOT Southwest Florida reports work is progressing in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area on damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022. FDOT Southwest Florida / WGCU 2 of 5 — Matlacha Dec 23 B.jpg FDOT Southwest Florida reports work is progressing in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area on damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022. FDOT Southwest Florida / WGCU 3 of 5 — Matlacha Dec 23 A.jpg FDOT Southwest Florida reports work is progressing in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area on damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022. FDOT Southwest Florida / WGCU 4 of 5 — Matlacha Dec 23 C.jpg FDOT Southwest Florida reports work is progressing in the Matlacha Pass Bridge area on damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022. FDOT Southwest Florida / WGCU 5 of 5 — Matlacha map.JPG Braun, Michael

The contractor is also completing the concrete cap on the north side while members of the crew work on trench drains on the shoulders west of the bridge.

To maintain safety, motorists should find alternate parking locations outside of the construction zone.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.