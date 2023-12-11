Crews work extended hours to finish road work on the Sanibel Causeway before year's end

An update has been issued from the Florida Department of Transportation regarding the completion of roadwork on the Sanibel Causeway:

For the remainder of December, motorists crossing the Sanibel Causeway should expect periodic lane closures and traffic shifts during the nighttime/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the week. Flaggers will be controlling traffic during these closures. Motorists should plan for traffic delays and allow additional travel time if crossing the causeway after 7 p.m.



Motorists should continue to expect a daily lane closure on weekdays from 6 a.m. to noon on eastbound McGregor Boulevard between the toll plaza and Port Comfort Road for material delivery. This closure is not anticipated to affect traffic and will be removed if causing delays.



Asphalt Crews will pave the remaining portions of the rebuilt roadway as sections are ready — weather permitting. Once this is completed, crews will shift vehicles onto the permanent roadway. The contractor expects to open two westbound lanes through the toll plaza once this goal is achieved.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island.

Motorists are urged to be patient as travel may be slower than usual.

Bicyclists are encouraged to use another mode of transportation to travel the causeway and pedestrians are not permitted on the Sanibel Causeway.

Expect shoulder closures throughout the project.

Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit of 20 mph, to use caution and watch for workers and construction vehicles entering and leaving the roadway.

For more information contact Jennifer Dorning by email at Jennifer.Dorning@dot.state.fl.us or by phone at (239) 338-7723. Please visit www.swflroads.com/SanibelCauseway for additional information.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.