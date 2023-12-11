Wheelchair access mats reinstalled at four busiest beach access areas on Fort Myers Beach

Non-slip wheelchair beach access mats (Mobi-Mats) have been re-installed at four of the busiest beach accesses on the North end of Estero Island.

The locations:

#35 (Avenue A)

#34 (Avenue C)

#33 (Alva Drive)

#27 (Mango Street)

As beach sand can be replaced on the pathways and additional mats can be sourced, mats will be installed at additional beach accesses.

The mats that were previously in place at beach accesses were destroyed or washed away by Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022.

The beach access Mats are 100 percent recycled polyester rolls that use recycled plastics and are also recyclable. Click here to learn more about Mobi-Mats.

