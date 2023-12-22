Police aides try to untie the tough knot that is Sanibel Island traffic

If you’ve spent any time in traffic on Sanibel Island, you’ve seen them: the people directing traffic at the busiest intersections.

Sanibel police aides direct thousands of vehicles on, off and around the island each day. The congestion crescendos during winter season.

On a recent afternoon, Cassandra Bevens motioned for several trucks to turn towards Sanibel Causeway to leave the island.

Until a few months ago, Bevens was a nail technician. But a love of Sanibel drew the 28-year-old Lehigh Acres resident to the police aide position.

“The hardest part of the job would be when you're trying to get everybody home and the bridge is backed up and there's nowhere to go. And, you're just trying to do the best that you can to get them off island.” Cassandra Bevens, Sanibel police aide

This particular afternoon, like many afternoons, traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see. Many vehicles held workers who had spent the day fixing Hurricane Ian's damage around the island. The 2022 storm is also why the causeway is being repaired, causing more traffic problems.

Police aides have long been a part of life on Sanibel. Many residents prefer seeing a person directing traffic rather than a stoplight on the island of about 6,400 residents.

Currently, there are 14 employees in the unit. They earn about $19 and $28 an hour. Some are retired law enforcement. For others, the job can be a stepping stone to other positions with the Sanibel police.

It’s a good way to see how a person handles stressful situations, said police chief William Dalton. The aides guide thousands of vehicles through intersections each day. “They're a vital part of our police force and they always have been,” Dalton said.

Though sometimes motorists take out their traffic frustrations on the aides, Bevens said she and her colleagues appreciate those who understand it’s not their fault.

“We all appreciate the patience and the kindness,” she said. “It really helps us get through our day, being out in the hot sun being out with these no see-ums, all the stuff we're dealing with in the elements.”

