Eastern Portion of Island Inn Road on Sanibel temporarily closed

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 5, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST
Crews began adding sand along Sanibel’s coast as part of the Sanibel beach renourishment project. Approximately 400,000 tons of sand will be brought in over the next four months. The first truckloads of sand began arriving on the island Tuesday morning around 6 am. They are working at Donax Road Beach Access west to Gulfside City Park (Reach 4) and from Tradewinds Drive Access west to Bowman's Beach (Reach 1). The beach is still open to the public but parking in some areas may be closed. Between 120 and 160 trucks will be hauling two to three loads of sand to the Island each day. This is to prepare the beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the island a year ago.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
Island Inn Road from the eastern gate to the mid-road cul-de-sac will be closed Monday through Friday to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists until further notice.

The City of Sanibel is utilizing a portion of Island Inn Road as a staging area for trucks delivering sand for the Beach Renourishment Project.

 It is not safe to co-mingle personal vehicles, bicyclists & pedestrians into the sand truck traffic beyond the marked gate.

Sand trucks will be entering and leaving via Tarpon Bay Road. Once the staging area is no longer needed, the road will be re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists and with the limited access to motorists permitted prior to closure.

The City will provided updated information on the Island Inn Road closure at www.mysanibel.com and through news releases.

Visit www.mysanibel.com for Beach Renourishment Project updates.

