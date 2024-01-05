Eastern Portion of Island Inn Road on Sanibel temporarily closed

File / WGCU Island Inn Road

Island Inn Road from the eastern gate to the mid-road cul-de-sac will be closed Monday through Friday to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists until further notice.

The City of Sanibel is utilizing a portion of Island Inn Road as a staging area for trucks delivering sand for the Beach Renourishment Project.

It is not safe to co-mingle personal vehicles, bicyclists & pedestrians into the sand truck traffic beyond the marked gate.

Sand trucks will be entering and leaving via Tarpon Bay Road. Once the staging area is no longer needed, the road will be re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists and with the limited access to motorists permitted prior to closure.

The City will provided updated information on the Island Inn Road closure at www.mysanibel.com and through news releases.

Visit www.mysanibel.com for Beach Renourishment Project updates.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.