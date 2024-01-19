Sanibel Lighthouse beach parking lots temporarily closed for beach renourishment and repairs

The beach parking lots at the Sanibel Lighthouse will be temporarily closed beginning Monday for repair activity at the landmark and for renourishment activity for sand Hurricane Ian washed away.

The City of Sanibel said contractors will be replacing the temporary wooden support with a permanent cast iron replica of the original support column on the lighthouse. Repairs will also be made to the cast iron ladder and window stops.

Beach renourishment contractors are expected to complete work near the Tradewinds neighborhood (Reach 1) ahead of schedule and anticipate moving operations from the west end of the island to Lighthouse Beach (Reach 5) on Tuesday, January 23.

Work on the lighthouse and beach renourishment will occur simultaneously, shortening the time needed to close the parking lots at Lighthouse Beach Park.

The parking lots to Lighthouse Beach and the Fishing Pier will be closed Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26, 2024.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the other beach parks that will remain open:



Algiers Beach (Gulfside)

Blind Pass

Bowman's Beach

Tarpon Bay Road and Trost Parking Lot

Turner Beach

For more information on the Beach Restoration Project go to:

City of Sanibel Beach Renourishment 2023-2024 | City of Sanibel (mysanibel.com)

