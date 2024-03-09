Sand placement begins in final area of Sanibel beach project

Contractors have started work on Reaches 2 and 3 to complete placement of sand on Sanibel beaches before sea turtle nesting season begins.

Reaches 1 and 5 have been completed and the Lighthouse Beach parking lot (Bayside) has reopened.

The Trost parking lot and Tarpon Bay Beach Access will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 11, for approximately two weeks. This will allow for safe passage of sand placement equipment along Tarpon Bay Beach where the beach is very narrow.

The lot and access site will reopen to the public temporarily on Sunday, March 17, and close again on Monday, March 18.

An update will be sent out when the parking lot and access site reopen.

Over 240,000 tons of sand have been placed on Sanibel's beaches so far. The total project will place approximately 400,000 tons of sand to restore the beach berm (dune) and fill gullies created by Hurricane Ian's receding storm surge.

Click here to view the Beach Renourishment Project interactive map.

