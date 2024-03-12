Annual blessing of the fleet helps after Hurricane Ian's devastation

1 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Boats.jpg Tom James / WGCU 2 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Shrimpers.jpg Tom James / WGCU 3 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Shrimp.jpg Tom James / WGCU 4 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Priest 02.jpg Tom James / WGCU 5 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Priest 01.jpg Tom James / WGCU 6 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Hurricane Ian.jpg Tom James / WGCU

The blessing of the historic shrimping fleet is an annual tradition on Fort Myers Beach.

After the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the shrimping fleet could use some blessings for even more hurdles ahead.

Still, the Fort Myers Beach shrimping community was happy to have at least one day to celebrate.

