Annual blessing of the fleet helps after Hurricane Ian's devastation

Published March 12, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT
The blessing of the historic shrimping fleet is an annual tradition on Fort Myers Beach.

After the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the shrimping fleet could use some blessings for even more hurdles ahead.

Still, the Fort Myers Beach shrimping community was happy to have at least one day to celebrate.

