Annual blessing of the fleet helps after Hurricane Ian's devastation
1 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Boats.jpg
Tom James / WGCU
2 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Shrimpers.jpg
Tom James / WGCU
3 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Shrimp.jpg
Tom James / WGCU
4 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Priest 02.jpg
Tom James / WGCU
5 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Priest 01.jpg
Tom James / WGCU
6 of 6 — Shrimp Fleet Blessing Hurricane Ian.jpg
Tom James / WGCU
The blessing of the historic shrimping fleet is an annual tradition on Fort Myers Beach.
After the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the shrimping fleet could use some blessings for even more hurdles ahead.
Still, the Fort Myers Beach shrimping community was happy to have at least one day to celebrate.
