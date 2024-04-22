Sanibel Lighthouse Beach Park parking lots closed for berm work

All Lighthouse Beach Park parking lots on Sanibel will be closed for contractors starting April 22 to replenish the berm at the lighthouse. Work is expected to be completed by May 1.

Information will be sent out notifying the public of the reopening of the parking lots as soon as work is completed.

The work was prompted due to erosion from recent weather events.

Permits have already been acquired for more substantial renourishment at Lighthouse Beach Park to occur in the Fall of 2024.

Fortunately, contractors are able to begin the project to restore the berm before sea turtle nesting season begins in May.

