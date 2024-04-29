© 2024 WGCU News
Lee County leads insurance claims from Hurricane Ian at 272,299

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published April 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Beach condos on Sanibel shortly after Hurricane Ian passed through.
Tom James
/
WGCU
Beach condos on Sanibel shortly after Hurricane Ian passed through.

State data released last week showed that 776,941 insurance claims had been reported from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Southwest Florida in 2022 and crossed the state.

Lee County, which bore the brunt of the storm's landfall, had the most claims at 272,299.

Estimated insured losses from Ian have neared $21.4 billion, with about 6 percent of claims remaining open, according to data posted last week on the state Office of insurance Regulation website.

That data also showed $21.386 billion in estimated insured losses.

The vast majority of claims, 558,299, involved residential property, with others for such things as auto damage.

Here are Florida's counties with the most reported claims:

  • Lee County: 272,299
  • Charlotte County: 104,755
  • Sarasota County: 78,537
  • Collier County: 46,767
  • Volusia County: 41,552
  • Orange County: 35,290
  • Polk County: 27,835
  • Hillsborough County: 17,704
  • Manatee County: 13,977
  • Osceola County: 12,472
  • Seminole County: 11,793

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
News Service of Florida
