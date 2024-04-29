Lee County leads insurance claims from Hurricane Ian at 272,299

State data released last week showed that 776,941 insurance claims had been reported from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Southwest Florida in 2022 and crossed the state.

Lee County, which bore the brunt of the storm's landfall, had the most claims at 272,299.

Estimated insured losses from Ian have neared $21.4 billion, with about 6 percent of claims remaining open, according to data posted last week on the state Office of insurance Regulation website.

That data also showed $21.386 billion in estimated insured losses.

The vast majority of claims, 558,299, involved residential property, with others for such things as auto damage.

Here are Florida's counties with the most reported claims:



Lee County: 272,299

Charlotte County: 104,755

Sarasota County: 78,537

Collier County: 46,767

Volusia County: 41,552

Orange County: 35,290

Polk County: 27,835

Hillsborough County: 17,704

Manatee County: 13,977

Osceola County: 12,472

Seminole County: 11,793

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation