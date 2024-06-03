Harlem Heights project fixing Ian's damage considered 'Accomplished'

A nonprofit group that shepherded rebuilding in Harlem Heights after Hurricane Ian inundated the south Fort Myers neighborhood in 2022 recently declared: Mission Accomplished.

Adventures in Missions helped residents of 258 homes and partnered to rebuild 176 homes along with hosting more than 5,000 volunteers to support hurricane recovery, said Chris and Sarah Horvath, disaster relief leadership for the interdenominational organization.

Harlem Heights says goodbye to Adventures in Missions

The rebuilding efforts encompassed the majority of the neighborhood's more than 300 homes, said Chris Horvath.

The couple from rural Minnesota had been living out of a 42-foot camper in Harlem Heights with their four young children and dog since October 2022, the month after Ian’s catastrophic surge flooded the low-lying neighborhood.

“We are at peace knowing that we came and accomplished what we were called to do,” said Sarah Horvath, before closing the group’s base camp at an old day care center off Gladiolus Drive in late May.

“A piece of our heart will always be in Harlem.”

One of the final homes completed was for Farrah Ellis. The school bus driver had been living with her mother since the surge shoved several feet of water into her mobile home. She returned to a rebuilt, refurnished home in May.

“I can’t stop smiling,” Ellis said. “I never want to go anywhere. I just want to be home. It’s looking great out here and I’m very proud to be a part of Harlem.”

Adventures in Missions partnered with other agencies, such as The Heights Foundation, another refuge for residents after Ian. Collaboration was key to storm recovery in Harlem Heights, where nearly 40% of the 1,700 residents live below the poverty line.

“The Heights Foundation had such an investment into this community for years prior to the storm, that it created just this perfect landing spot for us,” said Sarah Horvath.

Low-income residents are often the most socially vulnerable to hurricanes and experts say their recovery can take more than a decade.

Before leaving, Adventures in Missions hosted a good-bye ice cream social, which drew grateful residents. “I hate to see them leave, but they’ll come back again,” said Sandra Goodman. “They are welcome here in Harlem Heights.”

Adventures In Missions Leader puts book together to celebrate their time in Harlem Heights

