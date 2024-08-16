Lane restrictions, changes listed for motorists on Sanibel Causeway

Lane changes and other work on the Sanibel Causeway restoration project will mean some restrictions and other effects drivers will need to watch for in the coming weeks and months.

Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration: Crews have moved traffic to the permanent lanes on the Causeway. The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access, including from the water.

The following work activities above are scheduled to occur, however unforeseen underground conditions and weather may affect this schedule.

East of the Toll Plaza:

Beginning on Friday or Saturday (weather permitting), motorists should expect McGregor Boulevard to be reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately ½ mile from Shell Point Boulevard to west of Port Comfort Road. Both directions of travel will use the north side of the roadway for approximately 3 months.

Traffic will then be shifted to the south side for crews to work on the north side. This shift is necessary for the contractor to reconstruct an underground pipe crossing. The contractor expects to maintain one lane of travel in each direction for approximately six months.

Motorists should expect one lane of eastbound travel to continue from the toll plaza to Shell Point Road on the south (beach) side of McGregor Boulevard. The shoulder (south/beach side) remains fully closed to access. This closure is necessary for crews to excavate and install underground devices (marine mattresses) to reinforce the shoreline. This closure is expected to be in place through early fall 2024.

West of the Toll Plaza:

Protected beach-nesting birds are currently present on the Causeway islands. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and pay attention as birds may be flying close to the roadway.

Motorists should expect traffic to be intermittently stopped at the staging area entrance as equipment crosses the road with materials for work on the south side of McGregor.

Crews continue earthwork and debris removal along the Causeway islands. Please expect construction equipment periodically entering/leaving the travel lanes when necessary. The contractor is limiting this interruption during peak hours.

The westbound merge location is now west of the toll plaza. Motorists are urged to use caution and obey the 20 MPH speed limit. Construction vehicles and equipment continue to enter/exit the staging area near this location.

Crews continue work in the area of the off-island U-turn under Span A.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island. Please be patient as travel may be slower than usual. Bicyclists are encouraged to utilize another mode of transportation to travel the causeway and pedestrians are not permitted on the Causeway.

