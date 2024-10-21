Sanibel and other municipalities reminded to separate debris

The City of Sanibel, among other cities and counties impacted by the recent hurricanes, is urging residents to separate storm debris for pick-up. Debris collection is being completed in all available areas as recovery efforts continue from Hurricane Milton.

Debris should be separated into one of five groups: vegetative debris, construction or demolition debris, appliances, electronics, and household hazardous waste.

All debris should be outside of any bags.

Household waste should not be included, as routine garbage pickup will continue on a regular schedule.

Visit your city or county website for more information on debris separation.