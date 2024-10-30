Resiliency group formed after Hurricane Ian offering workshop on elevating homes and businesses

Homeowners and businesses with ground-level buildings who are considering elevating their properties are encouraged to attend a free in-person or online workshop on Sanibel Island.

Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel Sammie Clark,11, and Nevaeh Curran, 11 of Fort Myers Beach explore a flooded mobile home community in Iona on Thursday Sept. 29 one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.

Those already working on building renovation are encouraged to invite their contractors.

Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on Lee’s barrier islands when near category 5 winds of 150 mph came ashore along with devastating storm surge two years ago.

From it, SanCap Resilence was born to protect and strengthen the barrier island communities.

Thomas James / WGCU Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway.

This Nov. 13 workshop is being hosted by the group and will feature three case studies from homeowners who have been through the process of elevating their homes to mitigate future flood damages. The presentations will be followed an audience Q&A discussion with a panel of homeowners.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve talked to who are tired of flooding and ready to do something about it,” said Kip Buntrock, who chairs the resilient buildings working group. "We are excited to share the experience of people who have been through the process. I hope everyone will help spread the word and tell their friends who live in ground-level homes to come and check it out.”

Some of the many questions to be addressed during the workshop include:

· What are the financial implications of elevating a home?

· Does it make sense to elevate before I restore or renovate my home, or after?

· How do I find a contractor?

· What is the home elevation experience like?

· How long did the process take?

“We are so grateful to the homeowners who have volunteered their time to share their experience and insights so others can benefit,” said Tom Bierma, a member of SanCap Resilience. “We hope to have a good back-and-forth discussion that is helpful to attendees as they work to make their homes and the community more resilient.”

The workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, at the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way. It will also be streamed live on Zoom. Admission is free, but registration is required. People can register online here (https://bit.ly/48ghoZ3).