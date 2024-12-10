Hurricane Recovery Town Hall set Dec. 18 at Port Charlotte site

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will host a hurricane recovery town hall from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sonshine Baptist Church on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

Residents can also sign up to attend virtually: www.tinyurl.com/TownHallDec18 .

Attendees will hear about available recovery resources, receive support in applying for assistance and get questions answered about the recovery process. In addition to FDEM, staff from FEMA and SBA will be there to share resources and assist with any registration needs or questions.

Charlotte County Transit Services is offering free rides to and from the event. To schedule a ride, call Transit at 941-575-4000 option 1.

