Lighthouse Beach Park bayside lot closed for renourishment project

Phase II of the City of Sanibel's beach renourishment project at Lighthouse Beach Park has resumed. Crews will continue to place the remaining 105,000 tons of sand on the bayside of Lighthouse Beach Park to strengthen the beach coastline and protect the Sanibel Lighthouse.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-February 2025.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p,m. The two Bayside Parking Lots will be CLOSED while the remainder of sand placement is underway.

The Gulfside Parking Lot will remain open for the duration of the project

Crews will temporarily close portions of the beach to the public while placing sand.

For safety, follow all signage and verbal instructions provided by the parking lot and beach attendants. Stay clear of equipment and construction areas.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.