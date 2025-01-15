SBA Center moving to new location in Sarasota County

A Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County will relocate to the Sarasota Christian Church on Ashton Road in Sarasota.

The center will open at 1 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 16) and operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Jan. 31. It will be closed Jan. 20 for MLK Day.

The DRC previously located at the Venice Community Center has closed.

The deadline for FEMA assistance applications was Jan. 7, but those with questions about their open applications will be able to visit the DRC for updates and to ask questions.

For more information about available resources and storm recovery efforts, visit scgov.net or disasterassistance.gov and continue to follow Sarasota County on social media @SRQCountyGov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.