Coastal storm risk management public meeting slated Jan. 22

Charlotte County Public Works has scheduled a Coastal Storm Risk Management public meeting on Jan. 22.

The meeting is planned in two formats, in-person and virtual.

Virtual meeting will be 1-2 p.m. Join online at www.tinyurl.com/CSRMMeeting.



In-person meeting will be held 5-6 p.m. at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.



For information, contact CharlotteCountyCoastalStudy@usace.army.mil.

The meeting will provide an overview of the Coastal Storm Risk Management study and will allow time for questions. Additional public engagement opportunities will be available as the study progresses.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.