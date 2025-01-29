SBA mitigation information session in Englewood Feb. 1

The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold an information session from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood.

The information session will focus on hazard mitigation funding options and strategies to enhance community resilience. Attendees will learn how to take proactive steps to protect their homes and businesses and how to access SBA loans for hazard mitigation. The presentation will be followed by an open Q&A session.

The session is open to both current SBA borrowers or anyone interested. You do not have to be a borrower to attend.

SBA online applications remain open through the MySBA Portal: lending.sba.gov

