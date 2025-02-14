Cape Coral receives key permit for Yacht Club Community Park

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a critical permit for the Yacht Club Community Park renovation yesterday afternoon, bringing the City of Cape Coral one step closer to breaking ground on the park’s improvements.

The environmental resource permit will now be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with federal approval anticipated in April 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Once received, the construction manager at risk will advertise the marine improvement portion of the project for construction bids, marking a significant step forward in the project.

The FDEP permit covers essential construction activities, including:

Relocating the existing boat ramp in the Caloosahatchee River.

Replacing and reconfiguring docks in the marina basin and adjacent canal.

Replacing nearly 3,000 linear feet of seawall.

Dredging over 38,500 square feet to improve water access and navigation.

Redeveloping the 16.6-acre upland area of Yacht Club Community Park.

Since 2021, the city has worked closely with USACE and FDEP to secure necessary approvals for the park’s transformation. This process has included extensive environmental and regulatory reviews, addressing water quality, submerged land leases, and slip transfers. Following Hurricane Ian’s impact in September 2022, additional coordination with state and federal agencies was required.

Design plans for the Yacht Club Community Park renovation are underway, with completion anticipated by November 2025. For updates on the project, visit the Yacht Club Community Park webpage.

