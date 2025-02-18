Fort Myers Beach pier project gets a new, earlier completion date

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday received an update on the progress of building the new, larger and more resilient Fort Myers Beach Pier that accelerates the planned completion of the project.

The estimated completion date of the pier is now in August 2027, ahead of the previous planned completion in summer 2028.

In June 2024, the board voted to direct staff to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier to 1,000 feet long and 12 feet wide, 70.85% longer and 50% wider than the pier destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The pier project is now in the design and permitting phase and construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026 and take about a year.

The rebuilt pier will be in the same location as the destroyed pier. Adjacent Lee County sites include Lynn Hall Park and Crescent Beach Family Park. Information about those sites can be found at www.LeeParks.org.

To view commissioners’ discussion of the pier project, go to https://youtu.be/wsvk0_290P0.

