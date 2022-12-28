Sanibel Lighthouse stands tall in Bonita Springs ... in gingerbread

The Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs constructed a 12-foot high replica of the Sanibel Lighthouse this year—in gingerbread—as part of its holiday decorations. WGCU's Cary Barbor spoke to its creator, Bonita Bay Executive Pastry Chef Marissa Zapatka, about her inspiration and her process.

