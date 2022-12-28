© 2022 WGCU News
Local News

Sanibel Lighthouse stands tall in Bonita Springs ... in gingerbread

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published December 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST
IMG_8398.jpeg
Bonita Bay Club Executive pastry chef Marissa Zapatka with her replica of the Sanibel Lighthouse in gingerbread.

The Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs constructed a 12-foot high replica of the Sanibel Lighthouse this year—in gingerbread—as part of its holiday decorations. WGCU's Cary Barbor spoke to its creator, Bonita Bay Executive Pastry Chef Marissa Zapatka, about her inspiration and her process.

Listen to their conversation by hitting the blue "listen" oval above.

