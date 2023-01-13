Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This Monday, the country will pause to remember the man who helped change the nation, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King was born January 15, in Atlanta, Georgia. His birthday is a national holiday and observed on the third Monday of January.

Fort Myers native and attorney Joe North shares how important it is to not just celebrate the day but the legacy of Dr. King and the true essence of black history and what it means.

“To understand that history is to better understand and appreciate the entire history of the United States. Because our history, meaning the African Americans, is such an important part of the fabric of where we are now as a nation. And African Americans have contributed substantially to where we are as nation,” says North.

The Dunbar Festival Committee has organized a number of events for MLK Day, including the Lee Pitts Live After Work event Friday from 6-10 p.m. at the American Legion Post 38. Sunday, there will be an ecumenical church service from 3-4:30 p.m. at Mount Olive AME. Monday’s celebration will start at 10 a.m. at the Dunbar Community school with a march to Centennial Park. The celebration will continue at the park until 6 p.m.

For Joe North it’s all about coming together and unifying the community.

“After what we went through in September of last year with Hurricane Ian, we realize more than ever, that we are all stronger together,” says North.

Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, serves as a constant reminder of how one man’s dream can help change the world. “I have a dream, my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character…I have a dream.”

