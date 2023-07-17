Combined Southeastern states effort targets highway speeding; slowing down, calmness urged

In an effort to make roadways safer, state and local law enforcement officials from Florida have joined in “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

At a media briefing Monday representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation District 1, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Arcadia Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Coral Police Department, spoke on various aspects of the operation and roadway safety.

Key to the joint effort is educating drivers and encouraging adherance to speed limits.

"Excessive speed is one of the highest contributions to fatal and serious injury crashes in Florida," said Keith Robbins, Florida Department of Transportation District One safety administrator. "Speed limits are set based on various factors such as the type of roadway and its surroundings. When determining speed limits, we must consider the diversity of all road users including pedestrians and bicyclists, speeding undermine safety measures and puts everyone at risk. Drivers should always use common sense and drive responsibly, constantly pay attention to your surroundings and the other drivers on the road."

Sheriff Kirk Hoffman with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office elaborated on Robbins' comments and encouraged drivers to not be that person who's five minutes late for work and speeding to get there.

Operation Southern Slow Down aims for drivers to slow down and arrive safe

"Because the backside of that story is that one of us in a uniform has got to knock on the door, deliver a death notice or a serious bodily injury notice to a family member, your family member or maybe an innocent person that you would have hurt. So, although Operation Southern slowdown is only one week, we're going to be enforcing speed laws year round with our traffic unit," he said. "This is about education and education may be a warning. It may be a tow truck, it may be a ticket or it may be an arrest. We're gonna do what is appropriate to make sure that our roadways are safe."

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk from the Collier County Sheriff's Office added that the operation was about saving lives.

"That's what each of us here is trying to do," Rambosk said. "I will tell you that increasing speeds has become a real serious problem for us. Our accidents are increasing, our injuries are increasing, our fatalities are increasing. So we are asking the public to join with us to keep us safe when we're stopping vehicles on the roadway and move over."

Newly promoted Captain Jennifer Matlock, with the Cape Coral Police Department, touched upon the importance of responsible driving and consequences of reckless behavior behind the wheel.

"When someone is using their phone, eating or talking to a friend while driving. Their ability to react quickly is significantly impaired. The danger is further compounded by the speed at which they are driving," she said. "Their reaction time is compromised, making it nearly impossible for them to stop in time to avoid a collision. By slowing down and adhering to speed limits, you are not only doing the right thing, but you are also protecting those you love. Your actions can make a significant difference and ensuring that everyone reaches their destination safely."

Lt. Greg Bueno from the public affairs division of the Florida Highway Patrol in Lee County, added: "There are many factors that create safe driving experience in Florida. And it depends on each of us to do the right thing and obey laws. We want our roads to be safe for everyone. That is why we're here today. This is a call to action by the Florida Highway Patrol, by the Florida Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state of Florida."

The FHP encouraged drivers to obey all speed limits:

Speeding is against the law and extremely dangerous.

Speeding reduces your ability to detect danger and react safely.

Speeding also significantly reduces gas mileage and fines can cost more than $150. But most importantly, speeding kills an average of 300 people each year in Florida.

No matter how eager you are to get to your destination, speeding and driving aggressively is dangerous. If you observe aggressive driving:

Don’t engage with the driver (this can result in road rage);

Dial *FHP (*347) from your cell phone or 911 for local law enforcement.

If possible, get the license plate and/or a brief description of the vehicle (color, type, doors, etc.); and

Remember, there is nothing wrong with safely pulling over and allowing distance between you and the aggressive driver but think safety first always.

Are you driving aggressively or speeding? Slow down and make sure you:

Stay out of the “no zone” of trucks (blind spot of trucks);

Don’t cut off vehicles.

Leave room when changing lanes; and

Stay patient. Being patient is the key to ensure you’re not driving aggressively.

Obeying speed limits and reducing speed in changing weather conditions reduces the probability and severity of a crash. All motorists must obey speed limits and are responsible for knowing the speed limit on the roadway.

