Habitat for Humanity turns in a record year, serves 1,687 families in Lee and Hendry Counties

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties announces its most impactful year in the organization’s 40-year history, having served a record 1,687 families through affordable homeownership, housing counseling, hurricane recovery services and home repairs.

During its 2022-2023 fiscal year, the organization served 66 families through affordable homeownership, marking a significant increase from the 45 homes provided the previous year. Habitat also provided 1,063 local families with the opportunity to improve their housing conditions through its housing counseling program.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Habitat for Humanity launched a dedicated Hurricane Recovery Home Repair program to help low-income homeowners rebuild after the storm. Through this initiative, they were able to offer extensive repairs, including roof repair, siding, drywall, painting, windows, doors and more.

Habitat took its commitment a step further by offering hurricane consultation and resource services, serving more than 880 individuals. The organization utilized hurricane resource sites to provide an array of immediate services to both Habitat homeowners and the public.

Additionally, Habitat distributed home preservation and safety items, such as roofing kits, cleaning supplies, food, water and toiletry items.

Recognizing the unique nature of each family’s situation, Habitat’s primary focus remained on helping families navigate their circumstances. To date, this has led to the completion of 35 Hurricane Recovery Home Repairs, along with more than 100 projects that are in progress.

“Habitat for Humanity extends its heartfelt gratitude to each and every individual, organization and volunteer who has played a vital role in our mission to provide affordable housing solutions this past year,” said Becky Lucas, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties. “Together, we provided safe and affordable homes while rebuilding our community and restoring faith in the face of adversity.”

Due to significant hurricane damage, Habitat for Humanity lost its Fort Myers headquarters and North Fort Myers ReStore. Impacts from the storm also led to supply and permitting issues, temporarily affecting the organization’s ability to build. Despite these challenges, and amid Southwest Florida's affordable housing crisis, Habitat maintained its commitment to building all 66 homes for families counting on their support.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity or to learn more about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit Habitat4Humanity.org.

