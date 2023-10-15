Fifty percent discounts offered for Florida State Park passes and FWC hunting and fishing licenses

Fifty-percent discounts on Florida State Park Passes and FWC Hunting and Fishing licenses are in effect for the next three months.

The Great Outdoors Initiative announced Oct. 13 will run through Jan. 13, 2024, and was designed to encourage Floridians to go outdoors and explore Florida’s natural resources, including state parks, recreation areas, and waterways.

As part of the Great Outdoors Initiative, Executive Order 23-209 directed the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to provide a significant 50% discount on annual state park passes and FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.

To learn more about the initiative and to purchase a pass or license,click here.

Now through Jan. 13, 2024, DEP will temporarily offer Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC will be discounting its annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.

With 175 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites spanning nearly 800,000 acres and 100 miles of sandy beaches, Florida is the only four-time winner of the Gold Medal honoring the nation’s best park system. Florida State Parks provided an economic benefit to Florida last fiscal year of over $3.6 billion while supporting more than 50,000 jobs.

Florida State Parks Annual Passes will have a 50% discount and will be available at the following rates:



Family Annual Pass - $60, plus tax.

Individual Annual Pass - $30, plus tax.

The FWC offers freshwater and saltwater fishing licenses for experiencing coastal and inland fishing options, along with hunting opportunities.

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50% and will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:

Annual Gold Sportsman - $50.75.

Five-year Gold Sportsman - $247.75.

Lifetime Sportsman License

Age 4 or younger - $201.50. Ages 5–12 - $351.50. Ages 13 and older - $501.50.



To learn more about the Great Outdoors Initiative or to purchase your annual park pass and gold sportsman licenses, click here.

October is also Florida Greenways and Trails Month. DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails coordinates a statewide system of greenways and trails over 9,600 miles long, allowing residents and visitors access to hiking, biking and equestrian recreational opportunities on multi-use and off-road surfaces. To find greenways and trails near you, visit: FloridaDEP.gov/OGT.

To find a park near you, visit: www.FloridaStateParks.org.

