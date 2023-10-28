2024 Sanibel resident beach parking permits on sale Monday

Sanibel residents and property owners can purchase Sanibel Beach Parking Permits for 2024 starting on Monday, October 30, at the Sanibel Recreation Center, 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

To qualify for any Beach Parking Permit, applicants need to bring a valid vehicle registration or lease agreement for each vehicle AND a valid government-issued identification. A driver’s license showing a Sanibel address or proof of Sanibel property ownership is required to purchase a resident “A” sticker.

Payment may be made via cash, check, or credit card.

Click here to for the Beach Parking Permit Application.

2024 Parking Permit decals and fees (Permits valid through 11/30/2024):

“A” Resident/Property Owner $14

“A/C” Resident/ Property Owner $113

The Sanibel Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

