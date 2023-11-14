Knight Foundation taps former News-Press/Gannett editor as first woman president and CEO

Maribel Perez Wadsworth, a past president of Gannett Media and formerly an editor at The News-Press in Fort Myers, has been appointed president and CEO of The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The appointment was announced by the $2.6 billion Miami-based media and journalism organization on Tuesday.

The Knight Foundation said Wadsworth brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, along with a steadfast belief in journalistic excellence as a pillar of a vibrant democracy.

A Miami native, she makes history as Knight’s seventh president and the first woman to lead the foundation. Selected following a comprehensive, nation-wide search, her tenure is set to begin in January.

Wadsworth succeeds Alberto Ibargüen, who on March 24, 2023 publicly announced his decision to retire from Knight Foundation. Ibargüen, the former publisher of The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, led the multibillion-dollar foundation for nearly two decades and oversaw the disbursement of $2.3 billion.

“Maribel’s passion for journalism, coupled with her staunch belief that arts and culture play a pivotal role in nurturing well-informed and actively engaged communities, aligns directly with our core values. We are thrilled to welcome her as the new president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation,” said Frank Borges, chair of the board of trustees. “We firmly believe that her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to these values will steer us in fulfilling our mission.”

“The opportunity to lead this organization is a tremendous honor and an awesome responsibility,” Wadsworth said.

Knight, the nation’s leading philanthropic supporter of journalism, has invested over $632 million since 2005 in America’s media ecosystem and recently committed $150 million to the Press Forward campaign, which aims to raise one billion dollars for the growth and sustainability of local news organizations.

In addition, the foundation invests in the 28 communities that once hosted Knight newspapers and has been a catalyst in accelerating the burgeoning field of research on the impact of technology on society. Knight is also among the top funders of the arts nationwide. With a $2.6 billion endowment, Knight’s grantmaking averages $135 million per year.

“Knight Foundation is a leader at the nexus of the things I care about so deeply — journalistic excellence and defense of the First Amendment, fostering engaged citizenry, and building thriving, inclusive communities — all in service of sustaining a strong democracy,” Wadsworth said. “The opportunity to lead this organization is a tremendous honor and an awesome responsibility.”

Wadsworth’s professional journey began in 1994, where she spent two years as editorial assistant with the Associated Press before taking on her first job as a reporter with the Rockford Register Star in 1996.

She joined the Fort Myers newspaper in July 1997 as a reporter and in twelve years at the Gannett property served as assistant features editor, features editor, metro editor, assistant managing editor/new product development and managing editor.

Wadsworth transitioned to a role with Gannett’s corporate team in 2009, where she focused on digital and audience transformation. Wadsworth spearheaded Gannett’s transition into the digital age, leading the company’s launch of digital subscription offerings.

In 2017 she was named the president of the USA Today Network, and in 2018 was appointed publisher of USA Today, becoming the second woman and first person of color to serve in the role.

At Gannett, Wadsworth’s oversight extended to more than 4,000 journalists across 250 local news organizations, along with the flagship USA Today. During her tenure as publisher, the USA Today Network earned five Pulitzer Prizes.

